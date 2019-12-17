Traders moot proposal to settle VAT dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the State government, several traders on Monday came up with a proposal to settle cases related to VAT dues. During the meeting of the Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on ‘Vision Telangana’ here on Monday, Finance Minister Harish Rao stated that the traders had requested for a one-time settlement to clear the cases.

“They also assured that they will withdraw the cases in the courts. I will take up the matter with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said. If the cases are settled, the State would be privy to receive VAT dues of around Rs 700 - Rs 800 crore.

When contacted, officials stated that the one-time settlement could be announced after April. “It is a busy time for the officials of Commercial Taxes, as they concentrate on regular collections. If the scheme is announced in April, the State may get some amount,” the sources said.