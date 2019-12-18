2 activists arrested for alleged Maoist links

HYDERABAD: Two activists associated with Telangana Praja Front (TPF) and Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) have been arrested by Gadwal police on Tuesday for their alleged links with banned Maoist party. The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Gadwal police station in October.

The police along with the anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) held searches at the residences of Menchu Ramesh and Chukkala Shilpa, general secretaries of their organisations. The accused were also under the scanner of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

“They were affiliated to Maoist party and covertly working as couriers for the party. With an aim to re-strengthen the Maoist party, the accused were given the task to lure youth,” police said in a statement.

In October, a case was registered with the Gadwal police against eight persons of which six persons were arrested earlier. The Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika president Bandari Maddileti and TPF vice president Nalamasa Krishna were among those arrested earlier.

A case under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18-B (punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang) of Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC were booked against them.