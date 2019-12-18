Home States Telangana

2 activists arrested for alleged Maoist links

The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Gadwal police station in October.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: Two activists associated with Telangana Praja Front (TPF) and Chaitanya Mahila Sangam (CMS) have been arrested by Gadwal police on Tuesday for their alleged links with banned Maoist party. The arrests were made in connection with a case registered at Gadwal police station in October.

The police along with the anti-Naxal Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) held searches at the residences of Menchu Ramesh and Chukkala Shilpa, general secretaries of their organisations. The accused were also under the scanner of the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

“They were affiliated to Maoist party and covertly working as couriers for the party. With an aim to re-strengthen the Maoist party, the accused were given the task to lure youth,” police said in a statement.
In October, a case was registered with the Gadwal police against eight persons of which  six persons were arrested earlier. The Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika president Bandari Maddileti and TPF vice president Nalamasa Krishna were among those arrested earlier.

A case under Section 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 18-B (punishment for recruiting of any person or persons for terrorist act) and 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang) of Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA), Section 120-B (conspiracy) of the IPC were booked against them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp