Actor’s driving licence suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Rajasekhar will not be able to drive a vehicle for the next 6 months as regional transport officials have reportedly suspended his driving licence. According to Cyberabad Traffic Police, his licence had already expired in 2017 and he had been driving without it since then.

The suspension comes in after Cyberabad Traffic police wrote to the RTA seeking suspension of the actor’s driving licence following his frequent involvement in road mishaps.