Can Unani tonics really cure swine flu? Doctors divided

A Unani pharma company in Hyd claims its ‘panacea’ can cure several fatal diseases.

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banners and posters have sprung up across the city with Unani pharma companies claiming that they have unique herbal tonics that can help cure fatal diseases such as swine flu. Considering the stark difference in the prices of allopathic and Unani medication, a large number of people are taking the Unani route. However, allopathic and Unani doctors seem to be divided over the validity of such claims.

One of the most well-known Unani medication companies in the city claims that their ‘panacea’ can be used for several ailments such as swine flu, dengue, malaria, digestive troubles, to name a few. The said panacea is an oil-like substance — a few drops of which must be taken with half a cup of water to ease fever, bodyache, body pain and vomiting. However, the medication comes with a disclaimer: one must consult a professional immediately if the panacea fails to work.

Speaking to Express, Dr Krishnamurthy, HoD of Pulmonology at Gandhi Hospital (the nodal centre for swine flu patients in the State), said, “Progression of swine flu, depending upon its intensity, occurs incredibly fast in an individual. It spreads just as quickly among other people. And therefore, when a specific drug to cure the virus is available, patients must act upon it immediately.”

“Drugs like Fluvir are used to treat H1N1, and are successful in treating the majority of severely affected patients. Why try ‘alternative medication’ when a specific medication is available?” he asked.
However, Dr Mahboob Khan, superintendent of Government Chest Hospital, said, “Unani medication has its own research and studies that are used to formulate their treatments. Allopathic doctors cannot really comment on the efficacy of Unani medication. Both the practices are very different in terms of administering treatment; so we cannot question each other’s practices. It is the choice of the patient that matters.”

On the other hand, Dr MA Vakil, superintendent of the Government Nizamia Tibbi Unani Hospital, makes an important point. “We do have medication to treat influenza cases, and they are properly researched by a government set-up committee. The formulae used in government pharmacies in are approved by medical boards. However, the problem tends to arise when private Unani pharmacies come up with their own formulae. They are required to register with a government-approved committee, which most of these pharmacies do not do.”

