HC notices to govt, BIE over change of subject name

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the State government and the TS Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), directing them to respond to a petition filed challenging the name change of a subject. The PIL opposed the decision of the authorities concerned in changing ‘Civics’ to ‘Political Science’ in the syllabus revised for the Intermediate course.

Justice T Vinod Kumar was passing this order in the petition filed by Public Administration Scholars Association. Petitioner’s counsel Bura Ramesh told the court that Civics comprised both Public Administration and Political Science papers and it was introduced in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh as per regulations under the AP Intermediate Education Act, 1971. Candidates who completed Inter with Civics as a subject could either choose Public Administration or Political Science at the graduation level and would be eligible for junior lecturer posts. “The authorities cannot change the name on grounds that Delhi University does not consider Civics as Political Science and denies admissions for undergraduate courses,” he argued.