NRC presumes all of us non-Indians: Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Central government after the India-Japan summit in Guwahati was cancelled following protests over Citizenship Act. “A series of “unanticipated” international embarrassments. Really, WHO would schedule meetings with foreign dignitaries in the northeastern states & enact CAA right before it?” Owaisi tweeted.

He also took a dig at PM Modi over the proposed all-India NRC. “NRC presumes all of us to be non-Indians and then we will be accepted as citizens if Badshah-Salamat thinks our documents are worthy. ”