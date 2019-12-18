Telangana may have to wait three years for IIM

HYDERABAD: RECENTLY, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had convened a meeting with the University Grants Commission (UGC) in Delhi to discuss the proposal for establishing an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

While the State government has resolved to commence operations for the proposed IIM and Tribal University, the green signal from the Central government is still awaited, said an official from the TSCHE.

“Nothing with regard to the setting up of the IIM was finalised in the meeting. It may take a year or so for the Central government to finalise on the proposed institute. The decision is likely to be made in the year 2020, and it might take another three to four years for land acquisition and construction of the campus,” the official said.

According to official sources, if the proposal gets cleared, the new IIM is likely to be established in Hyderabad. Whereas, the proposed Tribal University would be located in Mulugu district. The Tribal Welfare Department has been directed to provide `10 crore for land acquisition and construction for the same.In the case of the IIM, nothing with regard to funds or land acquisition has been finalised yet.

Proposed IIM may be set up in Hyderabad

According to official sources, if the proposal gets cleared, the new IIM is likely to be established in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the proposed Tribal University would be located in Mulugu. The Tribal Welfare Department has been directed to provide `10 crore for land acquisition and construction of the same