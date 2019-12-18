Home States Telangana

Telangana may have to wait three years for IIM

In the case of the IIM, nothing with regard to funds or land acquisition has been finalised yet.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

HYDERABAD: RECENTLY, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) had convened a meeting with the University Grants Commission (UGC) in Delhi to discuss the proposal for establishing an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and a Central Tribal University in Telangana.

While the State government has resolved to commence operations for the proposed IIM and Tribal University, the green signal from the Central government is still awaited, said an official from the TSCHE.
“Nothing with regard to the setting up of the IIM was finalised in the meeting. It may take a year or so for the Central government to finalise on the proposed institute. The decision is likely to be made in the year 2020, and it might take another three to four years for land acquisition and construction of the campus,” the official said.

According to official sources, if the proposal gets cleared, the new IIM is likely to be established in Hyderabad. Whereas, the proposed Tribal University would be located in Mulugu district. The Tribal Welfare Department has been directed to provide `10 crore for land acquisition and construction for the same.In the case of the IIM, nothing with regard to funds or land acquisition has been finalised yet.

Proposed IIM may be set up in Hyderabad
According to official sources, if the proposal gets cleared, the new IIM is likely to be established in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the proposed Tribal University would be located in Mulugu. The Tribal Welfare Department has been directed to provide `10 crore for land acquisition and construction of the same

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress Payal Rohatgi (Photo | Instagram)
Payal Rohatgi released from jail, says will exercise freedom of speech cautiously
BSP MP Satish Chandra Mishra addresses the media after meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind on Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
CAA Stir: BSP leaders meet President Kovind
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp