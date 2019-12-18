TS to roll out red carpet, build infra for investors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is looking for more investments in the textile, electronics and food-processing sectors. Information Technology and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao has said that since investors were showing interest in these sectors, the state would create the necessary infrastructure for them.

“Telangana is interested in promoting industries that provide employment,” he said while reviewing the department’s work with officials on Tuesday. The minister also asked officials of the IT and Industries departments to set targets for landing investments in areas that have the potential to generate employment.

He said that the state, with TS-iPASS (Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System), made it possible to grant clearances to 11,569 industries, of which 80 per cent have already started functioning, after generating six lakh jobs.

The minister stated that the government would bring in textile, electronics, and food-processing industries as these sectors have abundant scope to create jobs for the unemployed youth.

He pointed out that the Telangana government has created a favourable climate for the textile industry. “Telangana has the country’s largest textile park - Kakatiya Mega Textile Park - in Warangal, and recently signed the final agreement with Korean company Youngone Corporation,” he said.

To five a fillip to the electronics-manufacturing sector, Rama Rao recently held a series of meetings with representatives from the apparel industry in Bengaluru along with Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, an official release claimed.

He said that major firms, including OnePlus and Skyworth, have already set up facilities in Hyderabad, and attempts are being made to rope in electric-vehicle and battery-manufacturing industries. The minister stated that the priority given to the agricultural and irrigation sector has now created scope for the food-processing industry to flourish.

To bring in more investments, Rama Rao will soon hold sector-wise meetings with industry heads. He instructed officials of the IT and Industries Department to provide all information related to land and industrial parks as investors are showing keen on setting up units in the State.

More jobs in rural areas

KTR said the priority given to the agri and irrigation sector will help the food-processing industry flourish, and create job opportunities in rural areas