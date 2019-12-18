Youth ask govt to fill job vacancies

HYDERABAD: A large number of unemployed youth met in the city on Tuesday and demanded that the State government fill 2.5 lakh vacancies in various government departments.

Addressing the gathering, National BC Welfare Association president R Krishnaiah said that there were more than 2 lakh vacancies in government departments owing to the retirement of employees over the last few years. Another 35,000 new vacancies were created due to the formation of new districts, he said.

Krishnaiah said that the vacancies in Group-1 were 1,200, Group-2 were 3,000, and Group-3 were 8,000. There are 36,000 clerical posts vacant under Group-4, he added. “We are noticing vacant chairs in several government offices due to non-filling of posts,” Krishnaiah said.

He added that a large number of vacancies were there in RTC, electricity and other corporations.

Due to delay in recruitment, the file movement in government offices have come to a halt, he alleged. “A warden is put in charge of three to four welfare hostels. How can one warden manage four hostels? Similarly, junior assistant and senior assistant posts are vacant in government offices. How can a government office function without staff?” Krishnaiah asked.