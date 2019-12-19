Congress creating fear among Muslims: Telangana BJP president Laxman

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president K Laxman has accused the Congress party of spreading venomous disinformation about the new legislation passed by the Parliament. Speaking the media here on Wednesday, he alleged that the Congress and its allies are trying to create fear among the Muslims in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and stated that the new Act is aimed at protecting the minorities who took refuge in India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Claiming that the people across the country were supporting the CAA and NRC, he said the Congress party has been fomenting violence and trying to create an atmosphere of fear among Muslims.

“The Muslims are safe in our country,” he said while condemning the State government for opposing CAA in Parliament.