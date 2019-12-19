Don’t mix politics with trade unions: Telangana Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy
SURYAPET: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy stated that there should not be any political interference on trade union activity. “Several institutions have collapsed due to the interference of politics with trade unions,” he said, during the inauguration of the new office building of the Electricity Employees 1104 union in Suryapet on Wednesday.