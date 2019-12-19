Focus has moved from H-1B to jobs, defence: US diplomat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike two decades back when the issue of H-1B visas was at the forefront of discussions between India and the United States, the two countries are now concentrating on trade, jobs and the defence sector, said a diplomat from the US. Speaking to the media at the India-US Defence Ties Conference organised by the US Embassy here on Monday, Joel Starr, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said, “When I was here 19 years ago in Bengaluru and working for a Congressman from California, do you know what the number-one issue was? HB1 (sic) visas. That is not the issue anymore.

It is all about trade, jobs — not just here, but also back in the US, all sectors of the economy.” US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman, reiterated this and emphasised the scope of India-US cooperation in the defence sector. “We have such a convergence of interests in the Indo-Pacific region, that we will see increased defence cooperation between countries,” he said.

Hyderabad gets a special mention

Hyderabad is evolving as a key aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, the US Consul General in Hyderabad said. Indian and US firms are collaborating in making C-130 aircraft, F-16 jets, and Apache choppers in Hyderabad