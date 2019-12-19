Home States Telangana

Focus has moved from H-1B to jobs, defence: US diplomat

The two countries are now concentrating on trade, jobs and the defence sector, said a diplomat from the US to the media at the India-US Defence Ties Conference organised by the US Embassy.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman (left) and Dy Asst Secy of State for Regional Security in the US Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Joel Starr

IT Minister KT Rama Rao with US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman (left) and Dy Asst Secy of State for Regional Security in the US Bureau of Political-Military Affairs Joel Starr. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unlike two decades back when the issue of H-1B visas was at the forefront of discussions between India and the United States, the two countries are now concentrating on trade, jobs and the defence sector, said a diplomat from the US. Speaking to the media at the India-US Defence Ties Conference organised by the US Embassy here on Monday, Joel Starr, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security in the US State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said, “When I was here 19 years ago in Bengaluru and working for a Congressman from California, do you know what the number-one issue was? HB1 (sic) visas. That is not the issue anymore.

It is all about trade, jobs — not just here, but also back in the US, all sectors of the economy.” US Consul General in Hyderabad Joel Reifman, reiterated this and emphasised the scope of India-US cooperation in the defence sector. “We have such a convergence of interests in the Indo-Pacific region, that we will see increased defence cooperation between countries,” he said.

Hyderabad gets a special mention  
Hyderabad is evolving as a key aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, the US Consul General in Hyderabad said. Indian and US firms are collaborating in making C-130 aircraft, F-16 jets, and Apache choppers  in Hyderabad

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India US Defence Ties Conference KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp