Produce detenues in court today: Telangana HC to police

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police to produce the detenues - D Devendra, M Swapna, both belonging to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, and M Sandeep, general secretary of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, before the court on Thursday.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Anitha, president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, Warangal, seeking directions to the police to produce the detenues before the court.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that there is a serious threat to the life and liberty of the three detenues who were picked up by the police in violation of rules, and there is every likelihood of third degree torture against them. After hearing the case, the bench directed the authorities concerned to produce all the three detenues before the court on Thursday and adjourned the case.