Home States Telangana

Produce detenues in court today: Telangana HC to police

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Anitha,  president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, Warangal, seeking directions to the police to produce the detenues before the court

Published: 19th December 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A division bench of Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the police to produce the detenues - D Devendra, M Swapna, both belonging to Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, and M Sandeep, general secretary of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika, before the court on Thursday.

The bench was passing this order in a habeas corpus petition filed by Anitha,  president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, Warangal, seeking directions to the police to produce the detenues before the court.
The petitioner’s counsel told the court that there is a serious threat to the life and liberty of the three detenues who were picked up by the police in violation of rules, and there is every likelihood of third degree torture against them. After hearing the case, the bench directed the authorities concerned to produce all the three detenues before the court on Thursday and adjourned the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp