Home States Telangana

Restore hereditary Archaka system in Telangana: Priests

The Archaka tradition had been abolished in 1986 when NT Rama Rao was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya Soundar Rajan addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

Vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Archaka Samakhya Soundar Rajan addressing a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The Telangana Anuvamishka Archaka Samithi has requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to restore the hereditary Archaka system in temples in Telangana as the Andhra Pradesh government had done the same. The Samithi requested the system be re-introduced in major temples like Vemulawada, Yadadri, Bhadrachalam, Basara, and Dharmapuri.

The Archaka tradition had been abolished in 1986 when NT Rama Rao was the Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Manu of the Archakas who had lost their jobs since then had been running from pillar to post to get their jobs back but in vain. However, during YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s term as Chief Minister, he re-instated some Archakas working in small temples. In October 2019, his son and present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy re-instated all hereditary Archakas in respective temples through GO No 439. 

Archaka Samithi member Sankepalli Nagendra Sharma said that after the system was abolished, many of the Archakas were suffering and a majority were in poor health. Due to the Justice Challa Kondaiah Commission effect, several Archakas lost their jobs in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, he stated. With the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister giving a new lease of life to the Archakas, Sharma requested the Chief Minister to empower the Archaka community and re-instate their status. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
restore Archaka system Telangana Archaka system
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp