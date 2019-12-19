Telangana HC notice to MLA on TRS party office in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a serious view over non-compliance of court orders, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued Form-1 notice to TRS MLA and Kamareddy district party president Gampa Goverdhan, revenue secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials concerned to appear in court in a contempt case relating to construction of a party office on the petitioners’ land at Paiki Vadloor village in Nizamabad district. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this order in a contempt case filed by N Pratap Reddy.

On September 9 this year, the Judge, while dealing with the petition of Pratap Reddy has passed an interim order directing the respondents not to interfere with the petitioners’ land in survey number 527 at Paiki Vadloor village in the district. When the authorities failed to obey the court orders, the petitioners filed the contempt case.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel told the court that a vacate stay petition has been filed on the issue and urged the court not to pass any orders in the contempt case. On the other hand, the petitioners’ counsel told the court that though the petitioners’ have opposed allotment of their land for the purpose, the respondents were going ahead with the construction activity.

Expressing displeasure over the action of the respondents for non-compliance of court orders, Justice Kodanda Ram issued Form-1 notices to respondents to appear in court and explain as to why the earlier court orders were not adhered to. The case was adjourned by four weeks.

