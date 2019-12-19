Home States Telangana

Telangana HC notice to MLA on TRS party office in Nizamabad

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel told the court that a vacate stay petition has been filed on the issue and urged the court not to pass any orders in the contempt case.

Published: 19th December 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Taking a serious view over non-compliance of court orders, the Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued Form-1 notice to TRS MLA and Kamareddy district party president Gampa Goverdhan, revenue secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials concerned to appear in court in a contempt case relating to construction of a party office on the petitioners’ land at Paiki Vadloor village in Nizamabad district. Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was passing this order in a contempt case filed by N Pratap Reddy.

On September 9 this year, the Judge, while dealing with the petition of Pratap Reddy has passed an interim order directing the respondents not to interfere with the petitioners’ land in survey number 527 at Paiki Vadloor village in the district. When the authorities failed to obey the court orders, the petitioners filed the contempt case.

When the matter came up for hearing, the government counsel told the court that a vacate stay petition has been filed on the issue and urged the court not to pass any orders in the contempt case. On the other hand, the petitioners’ counsel told the court that though the petitioners’ have opposed allotment of their land for the purpose, the respondents were going ahead with the construction activity. 

Expressing displeasure over the action of the respondents for non-compliance of court orders, Justice Kodanda Ram issued Form-1 notices to respondents to appear in court and explain as to why the earlier court orders were not adhered to. The case was adjourned by four weeks.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court TRS office Nizamabad
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
'Dilli police baat karo, aao humare saath chalo': Protesters offer roses to khaki-clad
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp