Tigers in Kagaznagar are on the move as mating season starts

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The movement of tigers in the Kagaznagar forest division of Mancherial district has seen a sudden rise in the past few days, quite possibly as it is the mating season. Three tigers, two male and a female, were spotted moving from Kagaznagar to Chennur forest division, a dense forest habitat, a few days ago.

There were also reports that a tiger had attacked and killed around five cows in Pangidi Somaram forest area in Kothapalli Mandal. Villagers in the area are now afraid to go to the fields for work. Forest officials have been monitoring the movement of the tigers from time to time in the area. Many were caught on camera and a few were identified based on their pugmarks.

Officials from the Chennur division have been organising awareness programmes in the villages. Field Director of the Kawal Tiger Reserve, CP Vinod Kumar, said that special teams were tracking the movement of the tigers in the region. He also said that they were taking steps to increase the area of grasslands in the forest. Apart from this, at every two square kilometres, saucer pits have been arranged with water for the animals to drink.