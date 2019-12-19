Home States Telangana

Youth arrested by Telangana Police under UAPA innocent says, activist

The family members of the arrested persons come from low-income families and are daily-wage labourers in Jogulamba in Gadwal district.

Published: 19th December 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the activists who were recently arrested by police on charges of having Maoist links addressing the media at the Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday, along with activist- educationist Prof G Haragopal

Family members of the activists who were recently arrested by police on charges of having Maoist links addressing the media at the Press Club in Hyderabad on Wednesday, along with activist- educationist Prof G Haragopal. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Gadwal police have arrested eight persons under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) illegally, Palamuru Forum for Research president Prof G Haragopal on Wednesday demanded for their release. He said that the Telangana police arrested eight persons working in people’s organisation by registering false cases and fabricating information against them. 

The family members of the arrested persons come from low-income families and are daily-wage labourers in Jogulamba in Gadwal district. “All the youngsters were working on informing people about the anti-government policies being implemented in the State. Many were working for the people’s welfare and for student’s issues in different colleges in the State.

Police have branded them as Maoists and fabricated information by registering criminal cases against them. We demand that the police look into the issue and withdraw the cases,” he said. The police had arrested P Nagaraju, Bandari Maddileti, Y Balram, leaders of Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV), college lecturer G Jagan, C Silpa, leader of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham M Ramesh, M Krishna.

Comments

