11 district judges in Telangana transferred to fast track courts

These judges were directed to join their new posts on or before December 28.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, the Telangana HC has transferred 11 district and sessions judges and posted them in various vacant posts of fast track courts dealing with cases of atrocities against women. These judges were directed to join their new posts on or before December 28.

As per HC orders, the district and sessions judges — Bakaraju Srinivasa Rao, K Maruthi Devi, Y Jaya Prasad, P Mukthida, P Annie Rose Christian and V Saradha Devi were posted to vacant posts in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Warangal, Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda.

Judges K Aruna Kumari, J Maithreyi, D Madhavi Krishna, M Shyam Sree and T Narsi Reddy were posted to special sessions judge courts for trail of cases relating to atrocities against women in Khammam, Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad districts.

Telangana High Court Telangana fast track courts Telangana CAW courts
