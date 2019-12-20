Home States Telangana

Congress in Telangana calls for week-long stir from December 21 against national, state issues

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he would hoist the party flag in Gandhi Bhavan on December 28 with the slogan ‘Save India-Save Constitution’.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders at the party’s core committee meeting, in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC leaders called for agitations from December 21 to 27 in all the municipalities in the State to protest against the issues on the national front and to highlight the failures of the TRS government in the State. A TPCC core committee meeting was held here on Thursday to discuss several issues, including the upcoming municipal elections and CAA.

Speaking to the media, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS government had failed to resolve concerns of the public, such as initiating farm loan waiver, unemployment allowances, and non-fulfilment of Rythu Bandhu benefits.

Uttam asked the cadre to organise protest meetings and take out flag marches in all the municipalities on the said dates. He said that he would hoist the party flag in Gandhi Bhavan on December 28 with the slogan ‘Save India-Save Constitution’.

AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Revanth Reddy, veteren leaders Ponnala Lakshmaiah, Shabbir Ali and others were present at the meeting.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao asks CM not to implement CAA

Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao not to implement the CAA in the State, citing the examples of Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh and Pinarayi Vijayan. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he asked the chief minister to declare his stance on the Act. He said that the CAA and NRC have been creating fear among the minority communities.

