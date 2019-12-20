Home States Telangana

Giant surge pool ready to lift Kaleshwaram project water in Telangana

Two days ago, as much as 50 cusecs of water reached the surge pool from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD).

Published: 20th December 2019 09:24 AM

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Asia’s biggest open-to-sky surge pool is ready to lift water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) to the Ananthagiri Reservoir located on the borders of Siddipet and Rajanna-Sircilla districts. KLIP engineers camped at Thippapur village, where the project’s Package 10 is constructed, are conducting final inspections on the machinery ahead of the wet run.

Two days ago, as much as 50 cusecs of water reached the surge pool from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD). The water travelled for about 3.4 km via a gravity canal and another 7.5 km through a tunnel. When asked when the wet run would be conducted, the engineers said that it might take another a day or two.

The 92-metre-deep open-to-sky surge pool is located on the outskirts of Thippapur village. It has a diameter of 56 metres and a storage capacity of 1 tmcft of water. As many as four motors will be used to lift KLIP water to Ananthagiri Reservoir. The water will then be discharged to Ranganayaka Sagar and Mallanna Sagar projects.The surge pool was constructed in a record time of 13 months at a cost of Rs 2,700 crore.

TAGS
Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project Ananthagiri Reservoir Mid Manair Dam Surge pool
