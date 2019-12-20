Home States Telangana

Republic Day parade tableau to showcase Telangana’s history, culture, jatara

The 3-D model of tableau cleared four rounds of screening which was conducted by the eight-member committee from the union ministry of defence that selects tableaus from states across the country.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decks are cleared for Telangana, the youngest State in the country, to showcase its heritage and culture in the form of a tableau at the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26, 2020. The newest tableau based on the theme of culture will showcase Bathukamma, thousand pillar temple and Medaram Sammakka jatara (yatra) model.

Talking about the chosen theme, Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, MAUD told Express, "The tableau signifies the rich culture of Telangana. The temple depicts the heritage, the yatra is a tribal festival and Bathukamma will show the culture of the State. So we are putting our history, culture and colours of Bathukamma all together for this year’s republic day parade."

The 3-D model of tableau cleared four rounds of screening which was conducted by the eight-member committee from the union ministry of defence that selects tableaus from states across the country. "This time we took help of a startup called Blink to make the model. Earlier, we use to send thermocol-based models, however, this time we chose a proper 3-D model," Kumar added.

Live performers before the tableau will include musicians from different tribes - Koya,  Gondu and  Lambadi. The performers from Koya tribe will perform Kommu Koya dance, and the others will dance to the Bathukamma song. The State’s tableau was last performed at the parade four years back with Bonalu as its theme. 

