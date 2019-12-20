Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau's raid on Addl. SP leaves cops in a tizzy

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The recent ACB raids on Siddipet Additional Superintendent of Police G Narsimha Reddy has left officers in the police department in a flurry.

It was the first time ACB officials had conducted a raid on an ASP-level officer and his relatives since the formation of Telangana state, and that too in the Chief Minister’s home district. At present, even the lower-level police officials are afraid. Many are worried over whether the raids will end here or continue on officials close to the Additional SP.

It may be noted that the ACB have already conducted raids on a close aide of the Additional SP, head constable P Madhusudhan Reddy, on Wednesday and took him into custody. The interrogation, which started on Wednesday morning, has still not been wrapped up. It is learnt that the ACB suspects that information relating to more properties of ASP Narsimha Reddy could be known to the Head Constable.

The ACB team also paid a visit to Siddipet on Thursday. Many of the police officials in the district believe that the raids could continue on more police officials. Narsimha Reddy had joined as a SI in the Police Department and got hastily promoted. According to a police official, many of the officials who joined with Narasimha on the force are still Circle Inspectors.