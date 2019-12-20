Home States Telangana

Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau's raid on Addl. SP leaves cops in a tizzy

Many of the police officials in the district believe that the raids could continue on more police officials.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The recent ACB raids on Siddipet Additional Superintendent of Police G Narsimha Reddy has left officers in the police department in a flurry.

It was the first time ACB officials had conducted a raid on an ASP-level officer and his relatives since the formation of Telangana state, and that too in the Chief Minister’s home district. At present, even the lower-level police officials are afraid. Many are worried over whether the raids will end here or continue on officials close to the Additional SP.

ALSO READ| ACB unearths Rs 1.71 crore assets from Andhra Pradesh Transco ASP

It may be noted that the ACB have already conducted raids on a close aide of the Additional SP, head constable P Madhusudhan Reddy, on Wednesday and took him into custody. The interrogation, which started on Wednesday morning, has still not been wrapped up. It is learnt that the ACB suspects that information relating to more properties of ASP Narsimha Reddy could be known to the Head Constable.

The ACB team also paid a visit to Siddipet on Thursday. Many of the police officials in the district believe that the raids could continue on more police officials. Narsimha Reddy had joined as a SI in the Police Department and got hastily promoted. According to a police official, many of the officials who joined with Narasimha on the force are still Circle Inspectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddipet ASP Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau Telangana Police raids
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Bangalore cop sings national anthem, calls off anti-CAA stir
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp