Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress MP A Revanth Reddy turns up heat on party high command

Though he has not given any indication as to what they might be, speculation is rife over whether he would desert the party for another or start his own outfit.

Published: 20th December 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy

Congress MP A Revanth Reddy (Vinay Madapu | EPS)

By S Anil Kumar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP A Revanth Reddy, who has been raring to step into the shoes of TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, seems to be running out of patience. Ever since he won the Malkajgiri seat in the Lok Sabha elections in May this year, Revanth has gone into an overdrive, trying his best to capture the coveted position of TPCC chief.

In fact, he has been exerting pressure on the party high command over the same. He has even dropped subtle hints of looking at alternatives. Though he has not given any indication as to what they might be, speculation is rife over whether he would desert the party for another or start his own outfit.

Lately, his actions have been speaking louder than his words. He had opened a party office in Banjara Hills without inviting a State leader. He had tried persuading Rajya Sabha member Ghulam Nabi Azad to attend the event; however, the latter took a rain check once he realised his presence might drive the wedge deeper than what it is between Revanth’s supporters and those against him.

Sources said that Azad had shown interest in promoting Revanth Reddy after his ardent follower and former minister Md Ali Shabbir told him that Revanth would infuse a new vigour into the party.

Getting a wind of what was going on in Delhi, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy threw his oar in by registering his protest with the party high command. This stymied Revanth’s attempts at jockeying himself in the party. The MP had migrated to the Congress from the TDP after the State’s bifurcation.

“I do not know any Congress leader having a party office of his own. But Revanth had set up one in Banjara Hills, which is being seen as a rival to Gandhi Bhavan. This is only to build pressure on the high command,” said a senior Congress leader on the condition of anonymity. “For the office’s inauguration, he did not invite any State-level leader, including the TPCC chief,” he said.“He is supposed to work under the TPCC chief, but he always acts independently,” the source said.

Revanth’s supporters, however, said that he was the only hope for the party in the State. “It is only Revanth who can help the Congress ride to power in the State,” an aide said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Telangana Congress Congress rebel MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy Malkajgiri parliamentary seat
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Bangalore cop sings national anthem, calls off anti-CAA stir
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp