Telangana government finalises delimitation of wards for 131 Urban Local Bodies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has finalised the list of wards for 131 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana and issued orders on Thursday notifying divisions of wards for all the 131 ULBs. After carrying out the delimitation process, the total wards in 131 ULBs are about 3,147.

With delimitation of wards being completed, ULBs will prepare ward-wise list and BC voters list and submit it to the government.

The government in turn will submit the report to the State Election Commission for holding municipal polls in January 2020. The division of municipality into wards is not only a pre-requisite for the conduct of elections, but will also facilitate smooth governance. RDMA Hyderabad region has 2,052 wards while RDMA Warangal region has 1,095 wards, totalling 3,147 wards.

The delimitation was taken up in pursuance of HC orders issued on November 29.Based on the court directions, the State government on Thursday instructed Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) department to start delimitation of wards of ULBs in the State. The DMA issued a schedule for the same in first week of Dec.