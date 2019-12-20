Home States Telangana

Telangana government finalises delimitation of wards for 131 Urban Local Bodies

With delimitation of wards being completed, Urban Local Bodies will prepare ward-wise list and BC voters list and submit it to the government.

Published: 20th December 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational image ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has finalised the list of wards for 131 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana and issued orders on Thursday notifying divisions of wards for all the 131 ULBs. After carrying out the delimitation process, the total wards in 131 ULBs are about 3,147.

With delimitation of wards being completed, ULBs will prepare ward-wise list and BC voters list and submit it to the government.  

The government  in turn will submit the report to the State Election Commission for holding municipal polls in January 2020. The division of municipality into wards is not only a pre-requisite for the conduct of elections, but will also facilitate smooth governance. RDMA Hyderabad region has 2,052 wards while RDMA Warangal region has 1,095 wards, totalling 3,147 wards.

The delimitation was taken up in pursuance of HC orders issued on November 29.Based on the court directions, the State government on Thursday instructed Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) department to start delimitation of wards of ULBs in the State. The DMA issued a schedule for the same in first week of Dec.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana government RDMA Hyderabad Telangana Election Commission RDMA Warangal Telangana municipal polls
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Bangalore cop sings national anthem, calls off anti-CAA stir
Despite cops denying permission, Chennaites protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp