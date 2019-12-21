1,000 cusecs of water released from Nagarjuna Sagar

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Irrigation authorities released around 1,000 cusecs of water from Nagarjuna Sagar left canal at Pottichelma gate on Friday. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, who was present on the occasion, urged the farmers not to waste water and told them to adopt cultivation methods that use less water but give high yields, as there was a need to conserve water in the district.

He added that the State government had planned to arrange a seminar on irrigation facilities with Ayacut farmers and public representatives. He also urged farmers from AP not to waste water and to co-operate with the government.

The water was being released from Nagarjuna Sagar for the Rabi season with the on and off method, he said. The water is expected to reach around 6,34,889 acres of land under Nalgonda, Khammam and Suryapet districts. Meanwhile, the water release will continue up to April 2 with the on and off system. Officials will release a total of 60 tmcft water in 75 days.