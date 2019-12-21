Home States Telangana

Baby gets beheaded during birth at Achampet govt hospital in Telangana

The news of the bizarre incident came to light on Friday when the family members of the woman staged a protest at the hospital in Achampet.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By KAMRUTHRAO
Express News Service

ACHAMPET: The  head of a foetus is in Achampet Government Hospital in Nagarkurnool district while the body is in the womb of the mother, who is battling for life at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad. The news of the bizarre incident came to light on Friday when the family members of the woman staged a protest at the hospital in Achampet. According to sources, 23-year -old Swathi was admitted to Achampet hospital on Wednesday evening for delivery.

The duty doctor Dr Sudha Rani performed C-section on Swati and while doing so, the head of the foetus got severed from the body. The doctor, who panicked, tried to put it back in the womb but could not. She then removed the head of the foetus and left the body inside the mother’s womb and stitched it up.

The doctor told her family that Swati had developed complications and that the Achampet hospital was not equipped to deal with it and advised them to take her to a hospital in Hyderabad. Swathi was rushed to the maternity hospital at Petlaburj where the doctors performed surgery on her on Thursday night.

To their shock, they found only the body of the foetus inside her womb. Even as Swati was undergoing treatment, a few of her relatives rushed back to Achampet hospital on Friday and demanded that the head of the foetus be handed over to them but the doctors refused.

Baby’s kin demand action against  doctor, hosp

They ransacked the hospital and broke the window panes, demanding action against the doctor who botched up the surgery.Learning about the incident, District Collector E Sridhar and DMHO K Sudhakar Lal rushed to the hospital. After finding out that there was prima facie evidence against duty doctor Sudha Rani, they placed her and the Superintendent of the hospital, Tara Singh, under suspension.

Dr Sudhakar Lal told Express that the head of the foetus was still in Achampet hospital.“The foetus was dead when Swathi was brought in to the hospital. The examination of the scan reports confirmed this. It is a case of intra uterine death (IUD). The duty doctor would have known about it had she examined the scan reports before performing the surgery, during which the head was decapitated,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
childbirth accident Achampet Government Hospital
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp