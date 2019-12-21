Baby gets beheaded during birth at Achampet govt hospital in Telangana

KAMRUTHRAO By

Express News Service

ACHAMPET: The head of a foetus is in Achampet Government Hospital in Nagarkurnool district while the body is in the womb of the mother, who is battling for life at Petlaburj Maternity Hospital in Hyderabad. The news of the bizarre incident came to light on Friday when the family members of the woman staged a protest at the hospital in Achampet. According to sources, 23-year -old Swathi was admitted to Achampet hospital on Wednesday evening for delivery.

The duty doctor Dr Sudha Rani performed C-section on Swati and while doing so, the head of the foetus got severed from the body. The doctor, who panicked, tried to put it back in the womb but could not. She then removed the head of the foetus and left the body inside the mother’s womb and stitched it up.

The doctor told her family that Swati had developed complications and that the Achampet hospital was not equipped to deal with it and advised them to take her to a hospital in Hyderabad. Swathi was rushed to the maternity hospital at Petlaburj where the doctors performed surgery on her on Thursday night.

To their shock, they found only the body of the foetus inside her womb. Even as Swati was undergoing treatment, a few of her relatives rushed back to Achampet hospital on Friday and demanded that the head of the foetus be handed over to them but the doctors refused.

Baby’s kin demand action against doctor, hosp

They ransacked the hospital and broke the window panes, demanding action against the doctor who botched up the surgery.Learning about the incident, District Collector E Sridhar and DMHO K Sudhakar Lal rushed to the hospital. After finding out that there was prima facie evidence against duty doctor Sudha Rani, they placed her and the Superintendent of the hospital, Tara Singh, under suspension.

Dr Sudhakar Lal told Express that the head of the foetus was still in Achampet hospital.“The foetus was dead when Swathi was brought in to the hospital. The examination of the scan reports confirmed this. It is a case of intra uterine death (IUD). The duty doctor would have known about it had she examined the scan reports before performing the surgery, during which the head was decapitated,” he said.