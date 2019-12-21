BJP leader asks Muslims not to worry about CAA

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP Kisan Morcha national general secretary P Sugunakar Rao asked minorities in the State, especially Muslims, not to worry about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). “The Act will not take away the rights of Muslims,” he said.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he alleged that the Congress and Left parties were provoking students and minorities in the country. “The CACAAA is not against any religion and was not proposed by the BJP,” he added. “No one would lose their citizenship with the CAA. The opposition is claiming it will affect the rights of Muslims. But that is not true.” He further slammed the TRS party for opposing the Bill in the Parliament.