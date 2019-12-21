Custody of three Chaitanya activists is legal, says Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday said that police custody of D Devendra, M Swapna and M Sandeep and later sending them to judicial remand was made as per procedure established by law. Hence, the court cannot give its finding on the issue since the custody was not illegal. The three were detained for alleged links with Maoists.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy made this observation while disposing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Anitha, government teacher and president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, Warangal. The bench opined that was nothing illegal in the detention since the three detainees were produced before the court and are in judicial custody.

At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath alleged that the police have misused their power and acted arbitrarily in detaining the three persons. The bench observed that the custody was not illegal and was as per the laid out rules. Considering the request of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench permitted the three to meet their parents for half an hour in the office of the registrar general then the police took them to prison.