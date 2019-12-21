Home States Telangana

Custody of three Chaitanya activists is legal, says Telangana High Court

The court cannot give its finding on the issue since the custody was not illegal. The three were detained for alleged links with Maoists.  

Published: 21st December 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday said that police custody of D Devendra, M Swapna and M Sandeep and later sending them to judicial remand was made as per procedure established by law. Hence, the court cannot give its finding on the issue since the custody was not illegal. The three were detained for alleged links with Maoists.  

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy made this observation while disposing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Anitha, government teacher and president of Chaitanya Mahila Sangam, Warangal. The bench opined that was nothing illegal in the detention since the three detainees were produced before the court and are in judicial custody.

At this stage, the petitioner’s counsel V Raghunath alleged that the police have misused their power and acted arbitrarily in detaining the three persons. The bench observed that the custody was not illegal and was as per the laid out rules. Considering the request of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench permitted the three to meet their parents for half an hour in the office of the registrar general then the police took them to prison. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana High Court Chaitanya activists arrests
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp