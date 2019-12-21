Engineers to prepare draft irrigation policy for Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Irrigation Department is all set for a massive makeover. The department will soon take up new responsibilities in accordance with the changing times. Irrigation engineers will conduct a brainstorming session here on Saturday to prepare a draft policy and inventory, mapping out new possibilities for the department.

They will also discuss the possibilities of bringing all the irrigation-related units under a single umbrella. The engineers are holding the workshop to prepare the draft policy and inventory, as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ideas will then be fine-tuned by the chief minister, after which a State-level irrigation conference will be held.

“Several irrigation projects have been completed after the formation of the Telangana. There is a need for a comprehensive plan for their operation and maintenance. The completed irrigation projects include lift irrigation schemes comprising of power houses, pumps, pipelines and various other structures. The need for reorienting the irrigation systems arises at this juncture,” engineer- in-chief B Nagendra Rao said.Further, the ayacut of the State is likely to increase to 1 crore acres shortly. “The existing systems and future systems need a comprehensive operation and maintenance policy,” the irrigation officials said.