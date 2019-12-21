Hyderabad encounter: Telangana HC orders re-postmortem of four accused in vet's rape, murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the bodies of the four men who were killed by police in an encounter in the wee hours of December 6 in the fields of Chatanpally near Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district. The men were accused of the rape and murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian on the outskirts of the city on the night of November 27.

The court directed the Telangana state principal secretary to the medical and health department to constitute a medical board of three senior doctors of AIIMS, New Delhi to conduct and complete the second autopsy by 5 pm on December 23 and submit a detailed report in a sealed cover along with the videotape of the re-postmortem to the high court registrar general.

Further, the court directed that after the autopsy, the bodies should be handed over to the family members of the four deceased. The court directed the state government to make all required arrangements for the medical board's visit to the city.

Besides, the Court directed the SIT, constituted earlier by the state government to probe the incident, seize the weapons used in the encounter and send them to the central forensic lab for analysis. It also directed the SIT to collect the case diary, logbooks, FIR registered in the case and so on for analysis. All the evidence collected should be placed before the three-member Commission of Inquiry constituted by the Supreme Court in the case, it said.

After passing the above order, the court disposed of the PIL which is based on the representation given by some women activists and other petitions filed challenging the extra-judicial killing of the accused.