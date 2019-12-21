Home States Telangana

Telangana RTC drivers cry foul over breath analyzers

The drivers alleged that the machine was faulty and that it was showing a high liquor consumption percentage, even though the they were not drunk.

Published: 21st December 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

breath analyzers

File Image of Breath Analyzers. | Express Photo Service

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A few RTC drivers staged a protest in front of the Mancherial depot on Friday, demanding that the State government change the breath analyser machine from the depot. 

The drivers alleged that the machine was faulty and that it was showing a high liquor consumption percentage, even though the they were not drunk. They stated that during the sobriety check when they start morning duty, the analyser would show results from 150 to 270 percent.They requested the government to do a medical test and take action against them if they were found to have condsumed liquor.

TAGS
breath analyzers Telangana RTC driver
