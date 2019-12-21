Telangana RTC drivers cry foul over breath analyzers

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A few RTC drivers staged a protest in front of the Mancherial depot on Friday, demanding that the State government change the breath analyser machine from the depot.

The drivers alleged that the machine was faulty and that it was showing a high liquor consumption percentage, even though the they were not drunk. They stated that during the sobriety check when they start morning duty, the analyser would show results from 150 to 270 percent.They requested the government to do a medical test and take action against them if they were found to have condsumed liquor.