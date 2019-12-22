Capital vizag is infra ready

G Janardhan Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the GN Rao committee recommending Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State, the focus has now shifted to whether the available infrastructure in the city will be enough for its immediate location.According to officials, unlike Vijayawada, the City of Destiny has a number of government and private buildings, which can be used to locate government offices in case of their immediate shifting.

In fact, the city has the history of holding the first Assembly session of Andhra State in TLN Sabha Hall in 1953. Again in 2014, the first Cabinet meeting of TDP government was held in the city post bifurcation of the State. TLN Sabha Hall and AU Convocation Hall can now be used for holding Assembly or Cabinet meetings.

There are quite a few buildings in Andhra University, space in four floors of VMRDA building, collectorate and old dairy farm area, which can be used for locating offices. Over 2.5 lakh sq ft floor space is also available for temporary offices in the IT SEZ and Rushikonda Hill No 3. “Two millennium towers were built in Vizag at a cost of `223 crore. Space is available in the two millennium towers for setting up offices. Governor’s bungalow can be used as the Chief Minister’s Office.

However, a bungalow on Beach Road near Bheemili is also being considered for housing the CMO. The Police Commissioner’s office can be used for the State police headquarters. The district offices can be used as the offices of the Heads of Departments. They may need some repairs or modifications to suit the needs of the respective offices, officials said.

In Madhurawada and suburban areas, about 15,000 flats are available in apartment complexes and they can be used to meet the accommodation of officials and employees if the executive capital is set up in the Port City. A vast chunk of land is available in the city, which can be developed for setting up the Secretariat and other offices. “Even the Sivaramakrishnan Committee favoured the city before finalisation of Amaravati as the State capital as 15,000 acres of government land is available in Vizag,’’ officials pointed out.

Availability of lands

Enough government land is available along the NH-16 in Anandapuram, Kapuluppada and Pendurthy and BRTS Road. The APIIC has resumed lands allotted to some industries and these lands are now with the government, which can be used for location of the Secretariat or other government offices. About 1,350 acres of land allotted to Unitech was resumed and of it 150 acres were given to Adani in Kapuluppada. The government had also cancelled the agreement with Lulu Group and over 13 acres of land is available in Beach Road.

A fishermen’s village once

Visakhapatnam which was a fishermen’s village once, has evolved into one of the major cities in the country. The city witnessed rapid development after commissioning of the port and setting up various public sector units such as HPCL, BHPV, shipyard and steel plant. Post bifurcation of the State, many IT companies were expected to come up in the city. However, development as far as IT is concerned has been sluggish. With the expert committee zeroing in as the executive Capital, the city is likely to emerge as a metropolis. Industry and realty analysts, have stressed the need for development of basic infrastructure and satellite townships to ease pressure on the core city if Vizag is made the executive capital of the State

Six pro-Amaravati agitators booked

Guntur: The police booked six pro-Amaravati farmers for painting government offices black, attempting to forcefully barge into Secretariat by jumping over barricades and trying to cut the water supply line to the Secretariat. The police stated that restrictions under IPC Section 144 and 30 were imposed in Amaravati but the protestors violated the restriction. After announcement of the GN Rao Committee report, tension mounted among the public in the Capital region. The police booked two for forcefully entering the Secretariat. The police verified the CCTV footage and arrested them. A case has been filed against people who painted the Panchayat offices at Rayapudi, Malkapuram, Tulluru and Velagapudi villages