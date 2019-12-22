Congress stages dharna against CAA, NRC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress activists, under the aegis of the party’s minority wing, staged a protest at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Saturday. Speaking at the protest, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir alleged that the BJP was creating rifts among communities in the country. He demanded that a special session of the Legislative Assembly pass a resolution rejecting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizenship (NRC).

TPCC minority wing stage protest

against the CAA at Dharna Chowk on

Saturday | Vinay Madapu

Shabbir Ali asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to announce to the country that he would not implement CAA and the NRC in his State. “Ever since the BJP government has came to power at the Centre, it has been taking steps to divide the country based on religion. No party should play politics on the basis of people’s identities” he said.

CM cheating Muslims, Dalits: VHR

Veteran Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was cheating the Muslims and Dalits in the State. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he asked why the chief minister was not issuing a statement clarifying its stance on the CAA. “Despite being a part of NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has bravely opposed the Act. Why has not KCR spoken up?” he asked.