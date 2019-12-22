Home States Telangana

Give us basic facilities, cry Siddipet Medical College students

The students boycotted classes on Saturday to demand basic facilities in their college and hostel premises.

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students from Siddipet Medical College on Saturday protest against lack of basic facilities such as drinking water in the hostels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  About 300 students of Siddipet Medical College staged a protest on Saturday against the lack of basic facilities in their college. The students alleged that the college does not have minimum facilities like drinking water, electricity, transport facilities, a proper mess, or a library. 

The students boycotted classes on Saturday to demand basic facilities in their college and hostel premises. The students wrote a letter to the principal of the college asking for these facilities and also forwarded the letter to the director of the college. 

One of the students, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are facing problems regarding safe drinking water. The water that is being supplied in the hostel  currently is by water purifiers, but due to the frequent power cuts, we are forced to drink non-purified water. The number of filters available for 325 medical students is not sufficient and we are facing health issues.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddipet Medical College
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp