Give us basic facilities, cry Siddipet Medical College students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About 300 students of Siddipet Medical College staged a protest on Saturday against the lack of basic facilities in their college. The students alleged that the college does not have minimum facilities like drinking water, electricity, transport facilities, a proper mess, or a library.

The students boycotted classes on Saturday to demand basic facilities in their college and hostel premises. The students wrote a letter to the principal of the college asking for these facilities and also forwarded the letter to the director of the college.

One of the students, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are facing problems regarding safe drinking water. The water that is being supplied in the hostel currently is by water purifiers, but due to the frequent power cuts, we are forced to drink non-purified water. The number of filters available for 325 medical students is not sufficient and we are facing health issues.”