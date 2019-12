By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy declared that he would fight to ensure regular water supply in his constituency and demanded that the government initiate steps to curb water scarcity here.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that the people in his constituency were facing water crisis owing to lack of groundwater and shortage of water in Singur Dam. He said that the government had promised to fill Singur and Manjeera dams with KLIS, but failed to do so.