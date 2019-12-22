SIDBI launches outreach programme for MSMEs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), the principal financial institution engaged in promotion, financing and development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), organised an outreach programme for strengthening MSME ecosystem here on Saturday.

The main objective of the outreach programme is knowledge dissemination on digital platforms and to have closer cooperation with the state government on MSME issues.“This initiative is a part of our SIDBI Vision 2.0 under which Mission Swavalamban is our umbrella initiative.

The prime objective of the initiative is to gauge the expectation of MSME stakeholders, identify good practices of the State and suggest State-specific schemes,” Mohammad Mustafa, Chairman and Managing Director, SIDBI, said.

The programme was conducted for State governments, banks, industry associations, technical consultancy organisations and MSMEs. Principal Secretary (IT) Jayesh Ranjan, chaired the meeting.

