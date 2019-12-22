Home States Telangana

Suryalakshmi Mills heads to get CBI notices

The CBI had registered cases against SCML chairman L N Agrawal and managing director Paritosh K Agrawal.

CBI_

For rpresentational purposes (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  CBI officials from Nagpur who registered cases against Hyderabad-based businessmen from Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Limited (SCML) for allegedly duping Western Coalfields Limited (WLC) by obtaining excess coal, are likely to serve notices to the accused asking them to appear before the agency.

The CBI had registered cases against SCML chairman L N Agrawal and managing director Paritosh K Agrawal. The SCML had a Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) underlinkage policy with WCL, a government enterprise from Nagpur, for the annual contracted quantity of 4,968 tons of coal to meet the energy requirement of its plant situated at Ramtek in Nagpur for a period of five years.  

Under the linkage policy, WCL was supplying coal to the company at a notified rate on the specific condition that the coal was to be utilised for the energy requirement of the plant and not to be diverted for any other purpose. Later, another FSA was executed and signed between WCL and SCML for the supply of 1,13,000 MT of coal per annum to SCML. However, the excess of consumption of coal of 21,598.77 MT in 2014-2015, 50,321.77 MT in 2015-2016 and 58,194.73 MT in 2016-2017 was supplied to SCML. 

The internal committee also found that SCML had obtained excess coal from the WCL and that the same was diverted to the open market illegally by using money. The CBI registered cases under sections of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.  

