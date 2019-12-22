Home States Telangana

Telangana doctor booked for C-section that left baby headless

Swathi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and was taken to the labour room, where Dr Rani conducted the delivery.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after it came to light that the head of a foetus was allegedly severed during a C-section at the Achampet government hospital, the Achampet police on Saturday booked Dr Sudha Rani, the duty doctor, under Section 304(A) of the IPC, pertaining to causing death due to negligence. Hospital superintendent Tara Singh was also booked.

Saibaba Goud, the husband of the pregnant woman, Swathi, had earlier lodged a complaint with the police.
Nagarkurnool District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Sudhakar Lal, however, said Dr Rani was not at fault. He said the foetus had died inside Swathi’s womb and was macerated, which means the tissues had softened. As a result, the head got separated from the body during the delivery, he added. The DMHO also said Swathi had an abortion earlier, and this was her second pregnancy. 

Swathi was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday and was taken to the labour room, where Dr Rani conducted the delivery. After the head of the foetus got severed, the shocked hospital staff rushed the pregnant woman along with an Asha worker, in an ambulance to Hyderabad, leaving the body of the foetus inside the mother. The head of the foetus was later handed over to the police. 

Inquiry committee to submit report
A team from the office of the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare reached Nagarkurnool and held an inquiry. It will submit a report to the govt

