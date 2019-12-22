Telangana municipal workers to go on strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the State government having failed to resolve their long-pending demands, the Telangana Municipal Workers and Employees Union (TMW&EU) will go on a strike from January 8, 2020. A representation of the strike notice was submitted to the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) TK Sreedevi here on Saturday.

The strike will coincide with the nation-wide strike call given by the Employees Federations and Unions at the national level, announced in September this year, to protest the ‘anti-employee and anti-people’ policies adopted by the BJP-led Central government.

The TMW&EU general secretary Paladgu Bhaskar said, “The salaries of workers have not been released in a long time. This is the major reason why we’re going on the strike. Further, though the State government has formed new municipalities for the effective functioning of the urban local bodies, most of them continue to exist only on paper.

Lapses have been found in the implementation of PF and ESI for the workers in both the old and newly-created ULBs.” He said that as per the GOMs 14, category-wise salaries of `12,000, `15,000 and `17,500 has been finalised. However, the same is not being implemented by the State government, he added.

Listing out their demands, Bhaskar said, “The government should immediately announce interim relief to the employees and finalise the 11th PRC. All the workers should be entitled to get PF and ESI benefits. Further, all the outsourcing workers should be regularised. In the PRC, the minimum salary of `24,000 should be fixed. Contributory pension system should be abolished. Workers should be provided with two bedroom houses or allocation of lands and should be extended financial support for the construction of houses.”He added that the government must provide jobs to the family members of those workers, who were facing serious health problems and were not in a position to work.