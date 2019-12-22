Home States Telangana

Telangana municipal workers to go on strike

The strike demanding the release of pending salaries of employees will begin on Jan 8, 2020

Published: 22nd December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

strike, protests

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With  the State government having failed to resolve their long-pending demands, the Telangana Municipal Workers and Employees Union (TMW&EU) will go on a strike from January 8, 2020. A representation of the strike notice was submitted to the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) TK Sreedevi here on Saturday. 

The strike will coincide with the nation-wide strike call given by the Employees Federations and Unions at the national level, announced in September this year, to protest the ‘anti-employee and anti-people’ policies adopted by the BJP-led Central government.

The TMW&EU general secretary Paladgu Bhaskar said, “The salaries of workers have not been released in a long time. This is the major reason why we’re going on the strike. Further, though the State government has formed new municipalities for the effective functioning of the urban local bodies, most of them continue to exist only on paper.

Lapses have been found in the implementation of PF and ESI for the workers in both the old and newly-created ULBs.” He said that as per the GOMs 14, category-wise salaries of `12,000, `15,000 and `17,500 has been finalised. However, the same is not being implemented by the State government, he added. 

Listing out their demands, Bhaskar said, “The government should immediately announce interim relief to the employees and finalise the 11th PRC. All the workers should be entitled to get PF and ESI benefits. Further, all the outsourcing workers should be regularised. In the PRC, the minimum salary of `24,000 should be fixed. Contributory pension system should be abolished. Workers should be provided with two bedroom houses or allocation of lands and should be extended financial support for the construction of houses.”He added that the government must provide jobs to the family members of those workers, who were facing serious health problems and were not in a position to work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Municipal Workers and Employees Union Municipal workers strike
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp