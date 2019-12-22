Two held for raping 60-year-old

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police arrested two persons on Saturday for allegedly raping a 60-year-old woman beggar at Malkajgiri. According to police, Chinnappa Anthony George (50) and Nenavath Vijay Kumar (53) both painters, approached the woman who was begging at Mirjalguda X roads and asked her to come to their house for consuming alcohol. She agreed and followed them.

On reaching their house, they made her drink excess alcohol and when she became unconscious they raped her, police said. However, the woman gained consciousness and raised an alarm when the neighbours rushed to the place and tried to confront the two. But they threatened them with dire consequences and even before they could call the police, the two men fled from the spot. Later the neighbours alerted the police. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case was registered.