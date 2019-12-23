Home States Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi scoffs at PM Modi’s assurance to Muslims

Modi, while kicking off the BJP’s Delhi Assembly election campaign, defended the legislation and accused the Congress and ‘urban naxals’ of spreading lies.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: REJECTING Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that the Muslims in the country needn’t worry about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in a tweet, said, “Bengali Hindu excluded from NRC is a refugee, a Bengali Muslim excluded from NRC is an infiltrator. I am not saying this. YOU (Prime Minister Modi) said it in Bankura in May 2014 that only those who observe Durgastami will be welcomed in India. [sic]”

Modi, while kicking off the BJP’s Delhi Assembly election campaign, defended the legislation and accused the Congress and ‘urban naxals’ of spreading lies. He also condemned the ‘attacks’ on police and public property. However, the prime minister did not bring up the deaths of protesters in the ongoing strife during his speech.

ALSO READ | PM Modi publicly contradicted Amit Shah's stand on pan-India NRC: Mamata Banerjee

On Saturday, while addressing a massive crowd, during a public meeting against the CAA and NRC, Owaisi had urged the audience not to throw away the national flags that they were waving at the venue.
Owaisi said, “Please don't throw away the national flag. Take it to your homes and hoist it on your roof. This will send a message to the BJP: it will show that they have passed a wrong and black law.”

