BJP destroyed constitution, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the BJP-led Central government has destroyed the Constitution of India and the secular fabric of the country by introducing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The TPCC chief was taking part in a protest organised by the All India Professional Congress (AIPC) against the CAA and NRC at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue near Tank Bund on Sunday. He declared that a flag march from Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally to the Dr Ambedkar statue will be conducted on December 28 to protest the controversial legislation. He added that permission for the same has already been sought from the police.

Uttam said that despite people from all walks of life protesting against the Act, the BJP was adamant about the CAA and was not rolling it back.

ALSO READ | PM Modi publicly contradicted Amit Shah's stand on pan-India NRC: Mamata Banerjee

The TPCC president said that the Congress party had not been discriminatory towards any community in its 125 years of history, but since the BJP has come to power, it has created communal divide among the people. He further said, “The deployment of large numbers of police forces in universities should be withdrawn immediately.”

Protests against the CAA and NRC were also conducted in other parts of the city on Sunday. At Moosa Bowli in the Old City, spontaneous protests broke out late in the morning. The police detained around 20 persons; they were released later.

MANUU students continue stir

Students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) continued their stir against CAA and NRC on the varsity campus. The Students Union organised a talk by scientist and Urdu poet Gauhar Raza. Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna from Jamia Milia Islamia were also present