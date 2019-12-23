Bullet lodged in 19-year-old girl’s body a year ago removed   

Home States Telangana

The girl, Asma Begum was undergoing treatment at NIMS for recurring back pain for the last two months.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking discovery, doctors at the Nizams’ Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) here found a bullet in the body of a 19-year-old girl while performing a surgery on her on Saturday, sources said on Sunday.

The girl, Asma Begum was undergoing treatment at NIMS for recurring back pain for the last two months. The duty doctor at the NIMS, who did not want to be quoted, said that when she came to the hospital two months ago complaining of back pain,  they started treatment by giving pain killers which was the usual course of treating such pains.

“When she came last month, we had an X-ray taken which showed a foreign body in her back.  When we performed a surgery on her on Saturday, it became clear that the foreign body was in a fact a bullet,” he said. After removing the bullet, the doctors asked her how the bullet remained lodged in her back but could not elicit proper reply.  Sources said that the doctors suspect that an injury they found on her upper back torso was the entry wound of the bullet.

“She was discharged on Saturday. We do not know how she got the bullet in her back. She would not cooperate with us,” the duty doctor said. The NIMS authorities informed the Panjagutta police who in turn transferred the case to Falknuma police station as she is from that area.  Police suspect that the bullet injury on her back could be a year old.

