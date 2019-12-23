Home States Telangana

Flying squads to inspect Palle Pragathi works

The quintessence of the programme was to make sure that all villages are spick and span, verdant with green canopy.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during a review meeting on the Palle Pragathi programme, at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered constitution of flying squads to conduct surprise inspections of works taken up in villages under Palle Pragathi programme from January 1. The decision was taken at a review on the programme at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday where he said he had received inputs that though the people were taking part in the initiative, the officials’ response has remained lukewarm.

He said the Panchayat Raj department was strengthened by filling vacancies, providing promotions to employees of all ranks from village secretaries to Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Parishads for effective implementation of Palle Pragathi programme.

This apart, the government was releasing Rs 339 crore on the first of every month regularly for the programme. The district collectors were being sensitised to take the villages on the road to development. To ensure this, the collectors had been invested with powers by amending the Panchayat Raj Act, Rao said.

“There is no work that is more important for the government than developing villages. Reposing faith in officials and people’s representatives, we have given them enough elbow room to implement the programme and asked them to deliver results. Now, it is time for inspection of works done thus far. These inspections are not meant to inconvenience anyone. The squads would submit reports to the government on their observations,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the flying squad officers would be handpicked and entrusted with inspection work in 12 mandals in each district. “The names of mandals to be entrusted to the officers would remain confidential.’’
He, however, made it clear that stringent action would be taken against the officials concerned who are negligent towards their duties.  The sarpanches who had not done anything so far, would also face music, the Chief Minister pointed out.

The reports that would be submitted by flying squads would test the competence of officials and people’s representatives in undertaking works.

