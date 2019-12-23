Going home for Sankranti gets costly

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the auspicious festival of Sankranti closes in, people who plan to go to their native places for the festival have no easy way to go home. Buses and trains are fully booked. In fact, reservations for these days were closed over two months ago. Both, South Central Railways (SCR) and Air India (AI) have said that alternate routes and special trains/flights will be made available during the festive period to accommodate the rush.

Flights from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are currently priced anywhere between Rs 4,000-Rs 17,000 between January 11 to January 14. While the other option is a road trip in a private car, this alternative is too expensive for many, as a one-way trip can cost between Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000, depending upon the type of car and the aggregator.

While self-drive cars may cost less, booking via cab aggregators such as Ola and Uber is not only expensive but also risky as people are forced to book last-minute depending on availability of the cars.

The train tickets for next year’s Sankranti, which is still three weeks away, had been sold out within two weeks of the reservations opening on September 1.

Reservation counters at Secunderabad, Begumpet, Nampally and Kachiguda stations have been witnessing long lines of anxious passengers who have been trying to book tickets for the week around January 14, but to no avail.

The ticket operators at reservation windows are turning back people asking them to book tickets via Tatkal a day before they plan to travel, or putting them on waitlists behind hundreds of people. Sailaja Bala, a resident of Hyderabad and a native of Jangareddygudem, said, “I have been trying to book train tickets to Jaganreddygudem, however, no seats are available. I cannot take a family of four via flight, as it is too expensive. I will have to further book a cab or a bus to reach my village.”

An official from the South Central Railway said, “Keeping in mind the rush during the festive season of Sankranti, we will soon announce special trains, bookings for which will be opened in January.”

However, spokespersons from various airlines have claimed that prices will not be increased during Sankranti.

Speaking to Express, a spokesperson from Air India said, “As the holiday season comes to an end during January, the rush also goes down so a surge in ticket prices is not predicted. However, we may run increased to and fro routes, and special flights for the festive period.”

In 2019, on January 11, 12 and 13, 4.49 lakh unreserved passengers commuted from Hyderabad, generating a revenue of Rs 3.99 crore, which was 29 per cent more than what it generated in 2018.

Last year, SCR pressed into service 27 special trains between Vijayawada, Kakinada, Narasapur, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore and other important cities to clear the heavy flow of passengers in the festive season.