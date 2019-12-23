Home States Telangana

IT body to launch pilot for training government school students in coding

This pilot project is in line with suggestions made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the need to expose students to new skills, Makthala said.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) will shortly launch a pilot that will train government school students in coding and submit its report by end of January.

The pilot will be in four mandals of Wanaparthy and will cover 33 schools. Three members — two students and one teacher — from each school will be covered in the pilot programme. Since most students have completed their entry-level training, they will now be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python over five days.

Earlier, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala and two other members Bharat Pattineni and Munipalli Naresh toured select schools on Saturday to assess the ground situation including basic facilities and infrastructure, and to gauge students’ inclination to learn new skills. The team interacted with the schools headmasters, innovation club members and other officials and took their suggestions on introducing coding in schools.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan also sent a letter to District Education Officer of Wanaparthy, P Suseendra Rao saying, “I am pleased to inform that the Department of Education and Department of ITEC are ideating on introducing coding to government school students across Telangana.”
TITA had earlier conducted Digithon Yatra in Atmakur, Amarachinta, Madhanapur and Kothakota mandals. It has already set up Innovation Clubs comprising one student each from Class VIII & IX and one teacher from the school. They have also been taken on an industry tour to Hyderabad to make them aware of the industry dynamics.

This pilot project is in line with suggestions made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the need to expose students to new skills, Makthala said. Recently, it also announced that it will be conducting an In-Plant Training (IPT) cum industry tour from December 16 to December 28 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Coding Telangana School HTML
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp