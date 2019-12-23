IT body to launch pilot for training government school students in coding

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industry body Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) will shortly launch a pilot that will train government school students in coding and submit its report by end of January.

The pilot will be in four mandals of Wanaparthy and will cover 33 schools. Three members — two students and one teacher — from each school will be covered in the pilot programme. Since most students have completed their entry-level training, they will now be trained in Scratch programming, HTML and Python over five days.

Earlier, TITA president Sundeep Kumar Makthala and two other members Bharat Pattineni and Munipalli Naresh toured select schools on Saturday to assess the ground situation including basic facilities and infrastructure, and to gauge students’ inclination to learn new skills. The team interacted with the schools headmasters, innovation club members and other officials and took their suggestions on introducing coding in schools.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan also sent a letter to District Education Officer of Wanaparthy, P Suseendra Rao saying, “I am pleased to inform that the Department of Education and Department of ITEC are ideating on introducing coding to government school students across Telangana.”

TITA had earlier conducted Digithon Yatra in Atmakur, Amarachinta, Madhanapur and Kothakota mandals. It has already set up Innovation Clubs comprising one student each from Class VIII & IX and one teacher from the school. They have also been taken on an industry tour to Hyderabad to make them aware of the industry dynamics.

This pilot project is in line with suggestions made by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the need to expose students to new skills, Makthala said. Recently, it also announced that it will be conducting an In-Plant Training (IPT) cum industry tour from December 16 to December 28 on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).