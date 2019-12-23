Home States Telangana

Telangana kids will be taught how to respect women

Following the orders of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to print these lessons.

Published: 23rd December 2019

women safety

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State school textbooks will soon carry lessons on respecting girls and women along with the emergency number 100. Following the orders of Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to print these lessons.

“For the academic year 2020-21, we may not be able to print lessons on women safety. However, e-learning courses on women safety will be taught in schools,” said an official from the curriculum and textbooks department of SCERT.

The official said that as around 30 per cent of the textbooks for the academic year 2020-21 have been printed already, the lessons about respecting a girl and woman can only be added in the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22.

“However, the rest of the books, which are to be printed for the academic year 2020-21, from now on, will have emergency number 100 printed. Along with 1098, (24 hours helpline for children in distress) which is being printed on the back cover of the textbooks since 2014,” the official said.

