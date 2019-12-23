Rare books gather dust in Osmania library

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At Dr BR Ambedkar library in Osmania University, volumes of leather-bound and cloth-bound books collected over a century remain untouched. Many of these books have not been borrowed for decades now.

As a result, nearly 90 per cent of the libraries’ collection remains covered in grime. This is odd, as at any given time, the reading hall is filled with at least a 100 students intently pouring over books.

RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar library said, “We have an extensive collection of books collected over a century, some of these books are rare, and only we might have a copy of them, but students do not prefer to read them.”

Students in the library can be seen scribbling in their notebooks, solving mock exam papers and preparing for competitive exams, but rarely are they seen reading just for the joy of reading.“Where do I have time to read for pleasure?” replies Mohammed, when asked what he prefers to read at the library. He is preparing to write multiple state government exams. “Students who come here are mostly focused on competitive exams,” adds he.

The library houses over 5.3 lakh books, “but, only a little over 35,000 books were borrowed during the academic year 2018-19. The books borrowed are mainly academic,” said an official from the library.

The library houses a designated centre for students preparing for competitive exams. Yet, all sections of the library, including the reading room and reference rooms are filled to capacity with students preparing for exams.

Pavan Kumar, says, “Despite material being available online now, there is no drop in the number of visitors to the library. We renew book collections on a timely basis and introduce new books of academic importance.”

OU students prefer e-books over print

Hyderabad: Since the past few years, students who visit Dr BR Ambedkar library at Osmania University (OU) are shifting from printed books to digital ones. Between 2018-19, students and researchers at OU downloaded over 40,000 books from the libraries’ digital collection of books and journals. “The reading habits among students is undergoing a rapid change and e-books are a new trend. These books are versatile and can be carried on their smartphones, so we have a lot of takers for our digital collection,” said RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar Library, OU.

The University’s digital library houses not only the digitised archives from the University, but also subscribes to scores of other journals and publications, the official said. “Online access to publications is helpful. I get to access scores of national and international journals,” said K Sai, a research scholar. “Unlike with physical books, the e-books also have immediate access to dictionary and translation,” he added. Over 44,000 books digitised between 2013-18 from OU library are in public domain, available at archive.org