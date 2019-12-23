Home States Telangana

Rare books gather dust in Osmania library

Students in the library can be seen scribbling in their notebooks, solving mock exam papers and preparing for competitive exams, but rarely are they seen reading just for the joy of reading.

Published: 23rd December 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania library, Dr BR Ambedkar library
By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At Dr BR Ambedkar library in Osmania University, volumes of leather-bound and cloth-bound books collected over a century remain untouched. Many of these books have not been borrowed for decades now.

As a result, nearly 90 per cent of the libraries’ collection remains covered in grime. This is odd, as at any given time, the reading hall is filled with at least a 100 students intently pouring over books.

RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar library said, “We have an extensive collection of books collected over a century, some of these books are rare, and only we might have a copy of them, but students do not prefer to read them.”

Students in the library can be seen scribbling in their notebooks, solving mock exam papers and preparing for competitive exams, but rarely are they seen reading just for the joy of reading.“Where do I have time to read for pleasure?” replies Mohammed, when asked what he prefers to read at the library. He is preparing to write multiple state government exams. “Students who come here are mostly focused on competitive exams,” adds he.

The library houses over 5.3 lakh books, “but, only a little over 35,000 books were borrowed during the academic year 2018-19. The books borrowed are mainly academic,” said an official from the library.
The library houses a designated centre for students preparing for competitive exams. Yet, all sections of the library, including the reading room and reference rooms are filled to capacity with students preparing for exams.

Pavan Kumar, says, “Despite material being available online now, there is no drop in the number of visitors to the library. We renew book collections on a timely basis and introduce new books of academic importance.” 

OU students prefer e-books over print

Hyderabad: Since the past few years, students who visit Dr BR Ambedkar library at Osmania University (OU) are shifting from printed books to digital ones. Between 2018-19, students and researchers at OU downloaded over 40,000 books from the libraries’ digital collection of books and journals. “The reading habits among students is undergoing a rapid change and e-books are a new trend. These books are versatile and can be carried on their smartphones, so we have a lot of takers for our digital collection,” said RK Pavan Kumar, librarian, Dr BR Ambedkar Library, OU. 

The University’s digital library houses not only the digitised archives from the University, but also subscribes to scores of other journals and publications, the official said.  “Online access to publications is helpful. I get to access scores of national and international journals,” said K Sai, a research scholar. “Unlike with physical books, the e-books also have immediate access to dictionary and translation,” he added.  Over 44,000 books digitised between 2013-18 from OU library are in public domain, available at archive.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Osmania University Osmania library
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp