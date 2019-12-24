Agri produce company run by women FPO launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the produce marketing company of the women’s wing of the Farm Producer Organisation (FPO) - Be’nishan Producer Company Ltd. Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao was also present on the occasion.

Be’nishan had started its operations three months ago. “In the last three months, Be’nishan sold around 100 tonnes of vegetables and fruits. The company earned Rs 50 lakh on vegetable sales and around Rs 25 lakh on the sale of custard apples alone,” said Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Operating Officer (COO) N Rajitha.

“With the launch of the company, we have decided to scale up the procurement and sale of mangoes further,” said Rajitha.

Be’nishan had been registered as a company but the brand name was not available as vegetables could not be branded or sold as a packaged commodity. Niranjan Reddy also suggested that the women venture into the sale of meat products as well.