BJP asks Muslims to not fall into AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's trap

Published: 24th December 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nadendla Bhaskar Rao (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh Nadendla Bhaskar Rao, who is now a BJP leader, has asked the Muslims to not fall into the trap of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Addressing the media, along with the BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao, here on Monday, Bhaskar Rao said that Owaisi was looking to gain political mileage by provoking the Muslims against the CAA 2019. 

Meanwhile, Krishna Saagar Rao described the TRS and the AIMIM as the conjoined twins and questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for giving permission to AIMIM to stage a protest over CAA in its headquarters Darussalam and in the Old City. 

When the CM is giving permission to the people who are opposing CAA to stage protests, why is he not giving permissions to those who support CAA to express themselves? he queried.

Stating that Owaisi started a protest at Darussalam by rendering the national anthem for the first time in the history of AIMIM party, he reacted to the statement of Owaisi asking the Muslims to hoist the national flag on their houses.  There is no issue. They may erect more than one flag, he said.
 

